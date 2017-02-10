Magical events celebrate Harry Potter book night

It is 20 years since the first Harry Potter book – Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone – was released in the UK but they’re still casting a spell on youngsters today.

Stamford Library and Bourne Academy marked the annual Harry Potter book night last week, which aims to celebrate the seven books in the popular series with magical activities.

Harry Potter book night Photo: Alan Walters

At Bourne Academy on Wednesday, a party was held after school for pupils, staff and school governors, who all arrived at Platform 9¾ bursting with enthusiasm. Dressed in their robes, wands drawn and owls in tow, they were greeted with lots of wizarding treats, crafts, games and puzzles. Most tried their luck with ‘Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans’ and it was a delight to see so many fans celebrating the event with some homemade Butterbeer.

The ‘Sorting Ceremony’ placed all the pupils and staff in their respective houses before the final Harry Potter trivia quiz. Each of the four houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin were well represented with Hufflepuff being this year’s House Cup winners – they even beat ‘The Professors’ team!

Gemma Wrigley, head of Warwick House, who helped to organise the evening, said: “The event was a great success and will no doubt be an annual event in the library!”

And at Stamford Library, which celebrated on Thursday, children were invited to come along after school and get involved - and staff were overwhelmed when 52 children, and 30 adults, turned up!

Harry Potter book night Photo: Alan Walters

The Sorting Hat made an appearance to sort all the children into the four houses before they took part in various puzzles and crafts, including making magic wallets and making their own wizard and witch hats.

Library team leader Lea Rickard said it was a great event.

She said: “The library really was brought to life - there was a real buzz. All the activities went very well indeed and it was a great afternoon.

“Every year, there are new generations coming to Harry Potter books and parents who read the first book when it was first released are now reading it to their own children.

Harry Potter book event at Stamford Library Photo: Lee Hellwing

“It just spans the generations and it is fantastic that it is getting children to love reading. It really is magic!”

Harry Potter book event at Stamford Library Photo: Lee Hellwing

Harry Potter book event at Stamford Library Photo: Lee Hellwing