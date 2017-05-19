Making a clean break to enjoy retirement

A window cleaner has hung up his bucket and retired after 22 years of service.

Nick Black, 68, has removed grime and streaks from windows in Stamford since 1995.

Over the years he has braved all weathers to provide a service for his 300 customers based mainly in the Northfields area.

A familar sight in the town, he has now decided to call it a day.

Nick, of Cambridge Road, said: “It’s been fantastic and I have met some great people.

“I will be sorry to see it go. I had a sense of contributing to the commuity. I’d like to thank my customers. They’ve been so kind to me”

He originally began window cleaning with John Scott with around 800 clients.

The round was sold and Nick began his own called Nick Black Window Cleaning Services in 2000, charging £1 a window.

One highlight was when a woman was locked out of her car, on Rutland Heights, Stamford, by her dog as she tried to pay the cleaner.

She had to use Nick’s ladders to climb in through her bathroom window to get her spare car keys.

Slovak Stefan Blazo has taken on the round.