Malcolm Sargent pupils scoop prizes in Rotary Club of Stamford art competion

Budding young artists from a Stamford school are celebrating after scooping prizes in an art competition.

The Rotary Club of Stamford’s Young Artist Competition tasked youngsters to create a piece of artwork on the theme of reflection.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupil Poppy Brocklebank, won first prize and fellow pupil Sophie Simpson came third in the junior category of the competition.

Poppy drew a picture which showed the reflection of trees in a pond, while Sophie’s piece showed a young lion cub peering into a river and seeing an unusual reflection - a lion’s face.

As a prize, the talented pair were presented with vouchers for Stamford, office equipment suppliers Colemans, by Jim Guthrie, secretary of the Rotary Club, at a school assembly on Monday afternoon.

Poppy, who is in Year 3, said she was “excited” and “nervous” to have won.

Sophie, a Year 4 pupil, said she was pleased to have won and shocked when she found out the news she had came third.

The pair are regarded as one of the top artists in their year group and have both previously won the school’s artist of the month competition.

Sue Brown, who teaches art, said: “I am very proud of the children, they have done such a super job.

“They are both super artists.”

The competition is open to Stamford schools and has three categories, junior, intermediate and senior.

Jim said that the Rotary Club was keen to hold the competition in order to celebrate the “wealth of talent” in local schools.