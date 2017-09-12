Man arrested after ‘significant amount of drugs recovered in Cottesmore drug raid

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession and intent to supply cocaine and cannabis after a “significant amount of drugs” was recovered from a home in Cottesmore.

Officers from the Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Priority Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at the address in Cottesmore in Friday September 8.

The man was also arrested for possession for obstructing police and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

In a Facebook post, Rutland Police, said: “If we have sufficient intelligence to state that illegal drugs are at a property than we will act on this. We will also test those drivers who we suspect are driving whilst under the influence of drugs.” “A male was arrested and a significant quantity of drugs recovered from the property..”