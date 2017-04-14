Man assaulted teenage girl at bus station

Police would like to speak to this man pictured in a CCTV image after a teenage girl was assaulted at a bus station.

The girl, who is in her mid-teens, was waiting in Bay 4 of Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, when she was approached by a man who began talking to her in an inappropriate manner before assaulting her.

The assault took place on Saturday, April 1, between 8pm and 8.15pm.

The man then boarded the Delaine bus to Bourne and it is believed he got off in Thurlby.

Detective Constable Leeza Phillips said: “This was a particularly distressing incident for the teenage girl so we are keen to catch the person responsible.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting incident CF0178840417 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.