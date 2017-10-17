Man City fan’s dream Etihad trip

Have your say

A Manchester City fanatic won a competition which saw him invited to train with the club.

Logan Melville, nine, spent a weekend being trained by coaches at the Premier League club.

He also met Manchester City Ladies player midfielderJill Scott.

Ian Melville, his dad, said: “He won a competition run by Manchester City and he got to stay at the Etihad stadium with training too.

“They played in a mini tournament and they played nine games.

“Logan is a goalkeeper and he let in three goals during the competition.

“His team won the tournament and they got presented with a trophy which will have the names of the winning team inscribed on it.

“It will be placed inside the trophy cabinet at Manchester City’s academy.

“They also got a gold medal for winning.

“They did drills with the coaches on the club’s training pitches as well.

“He also got to meet Jill Scott and he totally enjoyed the whole experience.

“He would go back in a heartbeat.

“It was definitely a dream come true and he had a great time.”

Logan, of High Street, Morton, near to Bourne, is the goalkeeper for Thurlby Tigers Football Club.

His favourite player is Manchester City’s Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The visit took place over Saturday, 7, and Sunday, 8, October.

Logan, of Bourne Academy headed to Manchester for the visit with his mam Laura Melville.

It proved a doubly successful weekend for the family as Logan’s brother Callum Melville, 11, won a handful of medals after commpeting at a swimming gala that weekend too.

The youngster is a member of Grantham Swimming Club and he was competing at a meeting hosted by the Leicester Penguins.

He took part in nine swims and clinched eight personal best times along with seven medals.

He collected three gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

The youngster attends Charles Read Academy, at Corby Glen, and he hopes to follow up his success with more medals at several other upcoming competitions.

Ian said: “I am very proud of both of them.

“The two of them have very good sporting potential.”