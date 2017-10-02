Man cut free from car in Manton

A man had be cut free from his car after his car left the road on Oakham Road at Manton this morning (October 2).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 6.41am, with a crew from Oakham and Billesdon attending the scene.

The man was trapped in the car after it left the carriageway and ended up on its roof.

Ambulance crews from East Midlands Ambulance service also attended the scene and took the man to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.