Man dies after being hit by train on railway line between Melton Mowbray and Oakham

A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a train yesterday evening (September 26).

The incident caused delays between Melton Mowbray and Oakham.

Police were called to Melton Mowbray railway station at 7.40pm following reports of the man being hit by the train.

Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics but the man was pronounced dead at the station.

The man’s family have been told of his death and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Cross Country Trains said all railway lines between Oakham and Melton Mowbray were blocked for two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.