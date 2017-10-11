Man dies after crash on A15 at Rippingale

A man has died in a collision ont he A15 at Rippingale.

The accident took place at 2pm today and the road is closed at Rippingale, near Bourne.

Two vehicles, a blue Audi and a green MG have been involved in a collision on the A15. The blue Audi was travelling towards Bourne and the green MG was travelling towards Sleaford.

The driver of the green MG unfortunately died.

The three occupants of the blue Audi were not seriously injured.

The road remains closed and traffic is busy in the area due to diverting traffic following an earlier collision on the A1.

A police spokesman said: “We ask for the patience of road users while we investigate this second tragic crash. We hope to have the A15 opened as soon as possible and await recovery of the vehicles. We estimate the A15 should be re-opened by 7.30pm.

“We are appealing for witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”