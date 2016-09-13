Man fined after unlicensed waste collector dumped his rubbish in Crowland

A man has been fined after the person he hired to dispose of his unwanted household items dumped them beside a country lane.

Kevin Cosgrove employed a man with a van to take away several items including a fridge and mattresses which were later dumped by the side of Low Road in Crowland.

The items were spotted by South Holland District Council’s Environmental Investigations Officer, who was able to trace them to Cosgrove’s address in Whittlesey.

Although he did not dump the items himself, Cosgrove failed to get any details of the man he hired to take the items or ensure that he had a waste carriers licence.

Cosgrove appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to failing in his duty of care.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay costs of £150, compensation of £150 and a victim surcharge of £15.

South Holland District Council would like to remind residents that they have a duty of care to ensure that waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to comply can result in a fine or even imprisonment.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, the council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Fly tipping blights the area for everyone, making the place unsightly, potentially hazardous and often attracting even more such dumping.

“When there is clear evidence of this illegal activity we will look to take action.

“We are pleased with this verdict and hope it makes people aware that they have a legal obligation to ensure their waste is not passed on to unauthorised persons.

“If you intend to use anyone other than the council to remove your waste, you must make sure they have a waste carrier license.”

If you are thinking of hiring a private waste collector:

• Ask the waste carrier to provide you with their full address and telephone number;

• Ask to see their waste carrier license issued by the Environment Agency

• Contact the Environment Agency directly on 08708 506506 and ask for a free instant Waste Carrier Validation Check. Alternatively you can check online on the Environment Agency website www.gov.uk/government/organisations/environment-agency