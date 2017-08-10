Man in court over driving charge

Have your say

A Stamford man is to face sentence next month after admitting a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Robert Craig Foster, 49, of Northumberland Avenue, Stamford, also admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing stop as a result of the incident on Little Casterton Road, Stamford on September 10, 2016.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for sentence on September 11 and imposed an interim driving ban on Foster.