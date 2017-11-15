Man pretended to be homeless

Have your say

A man was arrested in Stamford High Street on Monday after duping members of the public into thinking he was homeless.

Stamford officers discovered the man lived at an address in Leicestershire with his mother and was travelling to Stamford everyday by train.

The man was arrested under the Vagrancy Act of 1824, which makes it an offence to sleep rough or beg, and then released with a caution.

Police say he had been begging in Stamford everyday for a month and believe he had made £50 per day.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deeping, said:“He was checked and it was discovered that he lived with his mother in Leicestershire.” “He came here in the morning to make some money for doing nothing.”

“Members of the public shouldn’t always take things on face value.

“People need to be mindful that not all people are homeless.

“We have people who are really homeless and vulnerable.

“It is a really sad state of affairs and we can help homeless people.

“His fraudulent actions are giving people a bad name in regards to homelessness.

“He was given a caution, it is the first stage of a criminal record.”

Police approached the man several times in the weeks leading up to arrest to signpost him to support for homeless people provided by South Kesteven District Council and the P3 charity.

Inspector Martin said when police had tried to help the man passers-by had accused police of harassing him

He said: “What was really sad was that members of the public were having a pop at PCSOs and police officers.”

Officers discovered the man was not really homeless by working with the district council and the British Transport Police.”

If you see a begger you believe is not homeless call 101.