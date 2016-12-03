Marathon man Ben inspires school pupils at St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford

Marathon Man and Inspire+ Ambassador Ben Smith has begun his first tour of schools - stopping off at St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford.

His tour - at a more leisurely pace than his challenge of 401 marathons in 401 days - will incorporate 33 schools across South Kesteven, and he will be delivering assemblies on anti-bullying and sharing his marathon story.

St Gilbert’s School teacher Michelle Cross said: “Ben talked about how bullying had affected him and how this was the reason behind his decision to embark upon such an enormous challenge. His message was clear: Anything is possible; believe in yourself!”

Ben is pictured above with some of the school pupils at St Gilbert’s.