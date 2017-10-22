Mark retires after 38 years

Have your say

A fantastic 38 years of service came to an end at RAF Wittering when Warrant Officer Mark Thorogood retired on Wednesday.

He began his training at just 16 and went on to become the Squadron Warrant Officer on 5001 Squadron.

Ensuring the diligent repair and manufacture of ground equipment components is Mark’s trade; it has taken him to RAF engineering workshops around the world and many major flying stations in the UK.

A lifelong keep-fit fanatic, Mark, who is a married father of two and a grandfather has also represented the RAF in track, road, cross country and marathon.

Wing Commander Craig Watson said: “It is my view that 38 years of productivity and professionalism is an outstanding achievement.”

Mark is pictured above, centre, with Wing Commander Watson and Squadron Leader Colin Green