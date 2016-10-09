Market Deeping’s Rose Lodge Care Home celebrates its first birthday in style with a party for residents

Rose Lodge Care Home in Market Deeping, celebrated its first birthday in style with a party for the home’s residents, local people and key figures from the local community.

Everyone enjoyed an afternoon tea party with entertainment provided by singer Leenie-Jayne who entertained guests with songs from the 1950s.

The party was attended by chairman of Lincolnshire County Council Coun Martin Trollope-Bellew; district councillor Rosemary Woolley; Deeping St James parish councillors Steve Gilbert, Judy Stevens and Andrew Bowell and Coun Wayne Lester, Mayor of Market Deeping who opened the home in September 2015.

Coun Lester said: “It’s fantastic to see how the care home has become established within the community in Market Deeping, it’s a great asset to the town.”