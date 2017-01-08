Market Deeping Town Council to hold a by-election

Voters in Market Deeping will go to the polls next Thursday to elect a new town councillor.

Three candidates are competing for the vacancy caused by the resignation of Coun Jayne Reed last November.

Virginia Moran is the only candidate who lives in Market Deeping. She is a former police officer who now works as a credit controller in Bourne. She is involved with the Deepings Raft Race and has a son who attends the Deepings School.

Callum Robertson is a Liberal Democrat candidate who lives in the neighbouring village of Deeping Gate. He is a student and a qualified windsurfing instructor. He is 18 years old but has already been co-opted to Northborough Parish Council. If elected, he would be Market Deeping’s youngest ever town councillor.

The third candidate, Si Fox, also lives in a neighbouring village and is well-known as ‘the womble’ by local users of social media. He is 41 years old and works as a delivery driver.

The poll will take place on Thursday, between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

The polling stations will be the Green School on Church Street and the Deepings Community Centre on Douglas Road.