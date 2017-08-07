Market stall to discuss Local Plan attracts 100 people

A planning consultation on the future development of Stamford took to the streets on Friday (July 28), with a market stall that attracted about 100 people eager to discuss Local Plan proposals.

A hot topic for South Kesteven District Council planning staff was the proposed focus on residential growth to the north of the town.

Coun Mike King (Con), cabinet member for economy and development, joined the planning team to meet people on the market, before the exhibition moved on to the Stamford Arts Centre .

He said: “We were delighted with the public response to our consultation in Stamford and the positive responses we have had to the proposals. All comments were taken on board as we progress to the next stage of preparing a Local Plan that will guide development across the district until 2036.”

The focus on housing to the north of Stamford would protect the town’s historically sensitive areas to the south and potentially provide an east-west link road.

The Local Plan identifies this significant housing extension to the town, which would be subject to a comprehensive masterplan and is expected to make contributions towards education, green infrastructure and specialist housing provision.

A further allocation has been suggested to the east, using previously developed or brownfield land.

Residents, businesses and any interested parties have until next Friday, August 11, to contribute to the consultation, either in writing, via e-mail or online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/newlocalplan

l Stamford! Protect Our Green Spaces Group is urging people who previously opposed development on Kettering Road to have their say. The site is recommended for deallocation in the plan.