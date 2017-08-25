Martin & Co to host two open days in Easton-on-the-Hill

Martin & Co will be hosting two open days in Easton-on-the-Hill on Saturday, September 9.

A Grade II listed three bedroom cottage, in Stamford Road, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment, will be having an open house on September 9 between 10am and 11.30am. The property is on the market for £369,995.

Martin & Co

And a former school master’s house, which is Grade II listed and of limestone construction with a Collyweston slate, is also on the market for £595,000. It’s open house will be held on the same day between midday and 1.30pm.

To arrange a viewing or to get in touch with Martin & Co, contact 01780 756305 or e-mail the: agent. You can also visit the website