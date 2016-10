Stamford mayor John Dawson has cut the ribbon at new retirement living development Stukeley Court.

Guests took advantage of their first opportunity to take a tour of the fully-furnished show apartment in Barnack Road, developed by McCarthy and Stone.

Coun Dawson said: “I am pleased to see this kind of development in Stamford, which gives those looking to downsize the chance to live in an environment that is tailored to their needs, so they can make the most of their retirement years.”