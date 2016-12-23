Mayor John Dawson spreads festive cheer at Stamford Hospital

The Mayor of Stamford helped spread some festive cheer for patients at Stamford Hospital on Thursday, December 15.

The mayor John Dawson joined patients on the John Van Geest Ward at Stamford Hospital for an afternoon full of festivities.

He joined patients, visitors and staff for afternoon tea before they were all treated to a variety of Christmas carols sung by local singers.

Matron and site manager Sue Brooks said: “The afternoon was a big hit with patients who were thrilled that they got to meet the mayor of Stamford.”