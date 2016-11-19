Mayor of Bourne’s civic dinner raises £1,000 for charities

Bourne town mayor Colin Pattison and his wife Fiona hosted the town’s civic dinner last month.

Attended by more than 100 dignitaries, friends and representatives of businesses and organisations, the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all with entertainment included performances by the Bourne Westfield Academy choir and local duo ‘Santa Fe’, as well as a fun casino. The event raised £1,000 for the Mayor’s Charities - The Willoughby School, Carers Sitter Service and the Butterfield Centre.

Our photo above shows Coun Pattison and Fiona with the Mayor of Melton David Wright and wife Maureen.

Photo: Gordon’s Photographic