Mayor praises young readers

Youngsters who completed a reading challenge received certifcates from a children’s author.

Tony Ross joined youngsters and staff at Stamford Library last Saturday.

He was joined by Councillor Tony Story, mayor of Stamford, and his wife mayoress Val Story.

The visit was part of the Summer Reading Challenge.

Children who took part had to read six books during the summer holidays to complete it.

The national event is run by the Reading Agency and this year had a theme of Animal Agents.

Youngsters taking part in the challenge borrowed nearly 1,500 books from Stamford Library.

Lea Rickard, library team leader at Stamford Library, said: “We had an absolutely wonderful afternoon.

“We were very fortunate that the mayor and mayoress together with Tony Ross were able to attend and present the certificates to the children.

“The library staff would like to thank our special guests for attending and for being so generous with their time.”

Coun Story and Tony handed out certificates to those who had read at least six books over the holidays.

Author and illustrator Tony Ross also signed books brought in by the children at the event.

Along with the mayor and mayoress he had his picture taken with many of the children.

The library event was attended by 175 children and 182 adults.