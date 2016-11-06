McCarthy and Stone pledges to bring some festive cheer to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

McCarthy and Stone is appealing to people to support its Christmas charity campaign as it pledges to bring some festive cheer to a children’s hospice this year.

The leading retirement housebuilder is calling on staff, homeowners, and the general public alike to purchase an extra present while Christmas shopping this year to donate to local charity, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Those wishing to take part in the toy appeal can drop their generous gifts off at Stukeley Court in Barnack Road, Stamford.

Regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone East Midlands Cheryl Bissett said: “It is our aspiration to create a positive legacy in the local communities we are part of, which is why it is such a pleasure to be able to offer our support to children with life-limiting conditions in the East Midlands this Christmas.”

For more than two decades, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has been a special place for children in the East Midlands with life-limiting conditions to play, laugh and love life. The incredible team at the hospice help to relieve symptoms, improve quality of life and care for children until the end, as well as supporting parents and siblings through their bereavements.

Corporate partnership manager at Rainbows Kate Golding added: “We are delighted to have the support of McCarthy and Stone this Christmas. Having new toys to play with is fantastic for the children and young people who use Rainbows, especially at Christmas time.

“We also welcome donations of used toys too, as they can be sold in our charity shops across the region to raise vital funds which help us to continue to make a difference.”

Cheryl concluded: “Community truly is at the heart of everything we do here at McCarthy and Stone, and it is a pleasure to provide this much needed support throughout the festive season to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.”