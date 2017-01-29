Meeting held on subject of Stamford’s milestone year

Community organisations from across Stamford met on Tuesday to discuss how best to celebrate 2017 as the 50th anniversary of Stamford’s designation as the UK’s first ever urban conservation area.

Local history groups, Stamford Library, church representatives, the neighbourhood planning forum, station representatives and town councillors were among about 50 people discussing dates and ideas at Stamford Arts Centre.

A steering group is to be set up within the town, possibly attaching to the town council’s strategic development committee, to co-ordinate events and venues with help from meeting organisers South Kesteven District Council.

New town trails, greater access to ancient buildings for heritage days, family history days and celebratory pennants throughout town were all suggested, with events going online.

A piece of legacy artwork to commemorate 2017 will also be researched, as will the possibility of brown tourism signs from the A1. All ideas will boost a programme of events being co-ordinated by conservation groups and heritage organisations

District council leader Bob Adams (Con) said: “It’s very encouraging to see things get off to such a great start with a kindling of the great community spirit in Stamford.

“We are very keen to help co-ordinate events to try to avoid duplication on dates, facilitate venues where possible and encourage plans to come together in this special year.”

To get involved in the community forum, e-mail: townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk