Melton MP to represent Britain at service for Fidel Castro in Cuba

Melton and Rutland MP Sir Alan Duncan is representing Britain at the commemoration service today (Tuesday) honouring former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who died on Friday aged 90.

Sir Alan is attending the event in the capital, Havana, in his role as Foreign Office minister, in the absence of Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan, MP for Melton EMN-161129-142056001

The remains of the former president, who claimed power in 1959 after leading a bloody revolution, have lain at the city’s Jose Marti Memorial in the Plaza de la Revolución.

Castro’s casket will be transported, after today’s service in the plaza, around the country on a 900km tour to Santiago de Cuba, where his advance to take power began 57 years ago.

A spokesperson for Mr Duncan’s Melton office said: “Sir Alan is attending the service for Castro and is expected to fly home on Thursday.”