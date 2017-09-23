Mercury Business Awards 2017 finalists revealed

Today we announce the finalists in the Mercury Business Awards 2017.
The Mercury Business Awards is an annual event put on by the Rutland and Stamford Mercury series and is the longest-established event of its kind - this year’s event will be the 12th.
And this year, we had a record number of entries into our awards with more than 100 entries across the 10 categories.
The judges then had the extremely difficult job of whittling down the entrants to three finalists in each category. Each of the finalists will now be contacted by our judges and visited to decide the winners, who will be revealed during a glittering ceremony at Greetham Valley Hotel on Friday, November 10.
Two categories - Great Taste and Customer Care - will be voted for by our readers and a coupon is printed in the Friday, September 22 edition of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury asking readers to vote for their favourite of the three finalists. Every reader who fills in and returns the coupon will be entered into a draw to receive a £20 gift voucher for Cloisters Italian Bistro in Stamford (to be spent on food only within the next six months).
The business with the most votes in each of these two categories will take home the prize on November 10.
Events co-ordinator Sharron Marriott said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be revealing our finalists and congratulations must go to everyone who entered. Our judges had such a difficult task of narrowing down the dozens of entries we received to just three in each category and I certainly don’t envy them the next task of picking the overall winner in each category.
“We look forward to revealing the winners at our black tie gala at Greetham Valley.”
Today we also welcome Smith Eliot Financial Management as an event partner, sponsoring our drinks reception. They join a fantastic line-up of businesses and organisations from across the area in supporting the event. Without our sponsors, partners and supporters, the awards just would not be possible.
Each finalist will receive two complementary tickets to the gala night, which includes a Champagne reception with canapes before sitting down to a fabulous three-course dinner, followed by the ceremony hosted by Rutland Radio’s breakfast presenter Rob Persani.
Early bird tickets are on sale for a special price of £55 each plus VAT for two weeks only until Friday, October 6.
To buy call Sharron on 07393 754539 or e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk
The deadline for returning your votes in the reader-chosen categories is strictly Friday, October 6, at 9am.
Business of the Year (small) - Sponsored by our hosts, Greetham Valley
Acorn Childcare Centre
Hatch Events
Opal and Pearl
Business of the Year (large) - Sponsored by Chattertons
Dynamics Cleaners
Golding Young & Mawer
Larkfleet Homes
Best New Start Up - Sponsored by Hegarty LLP Solicitors
The Little Lane Nursery
Opal and Pearl
Wright Care at Home
Business Innovation - Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council
The Catering Crew
Cell Regeneration
Charles & Dean
Best Social Enterprise - Sponsored by Larkfleet Group
Nene Valley Railway
Evergreen Care Trust
Active Melton & Rutland
Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
Opal and Pearl
Hatch Events
Nimble Media
Best Independent Retailer
Village Stores, Ryhall
The Wedding Room
Murano Silver
Employee/Team of the Year
Acorn Childcare Centre
The Yard
Wright Care at Home
Customer Care - Sponsored by Bluebird Care
Greensleaves Florist
Priory Veterinary Practice
Simmons Optometrists
Great Taste Award
The Catering Crew
The White Horse, Baston
Aloha Foods
Almost Done!
Registering with Rutland and Stamford Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.