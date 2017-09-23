Mercury Business Awards 2017 finalists revealed

Today we announce the finalists in the Mercury Business Awards 2017.

The Mercury Business Awards is an annual event put on by the Rutland and Stamford Mercury series and is the longest-established event of its kind - this year’s event will be the 12th.

And this year, we had a record number of entries into our awards with more than 100 entries across the 10 categories.

The judges then had the extremely difficult job of whittling down the entrants to three finalists in each category. Each of the finalists will now be contacted by our judges and visited to decide the winners, who will be revealed during a glittering ceremony at Greetham Valley Hotel on Friday, November 10.

Two categories - Great Taste and Customer Care - will be voted for by our readers and a coupon is printed in the Friday, September 22 edition of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury asking readers to vote for their favourite of the three finalists. Every reader who fills in and returns the coupon will be entered into a draw to receive a £20 gift voucher for Cloisters Italian Bistro in Stamford (to be spent on food only within the next six months).

The business with the most votes in each of these two categories will take home the prize on November 10.

Events co-ordinator Sharron Marriott said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be revealing our finalists and congratulations must go to everyone who entered. Our judges had such a difficult task of narrowing down the dozens of entries we received to just three in each category and I certainly don’t envy them the next task of picking the overall winner in each category.

“We look forward to revealing the winners at our black tie gala at Greetham Valley.”

Today we also welcome Smith Eliot Financial Management as an event partner, sponsoring our drinks reception. They join a fantastic line-up of businesses and organisations from across the area in supporting the event. Without our sponsors, partners and supporters, the awards just would not be possible.

Each finalist will receive two complementary tickets to the gala night, which includes a Champagne reception with canapes before sitting down to a fabulous three-course dinner, followed by the ceremony hosted by Rutland Radio’s breakfast presenter Rob Persani.

Early bird tickets are on sale for a special price of £55 each plus VAT for two weeks only until Friday, October 6.

To buy call Sharron on 07393 754539 or e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

The deadline for returning your votes in the reader-chosen categories is strictly Friday, October 6, at 9am.

Business of the Year (small) - Sponsored by our hosts, Greetham Valley

Acorn Childcare Centre

Hatch Events

Opal and Pearl

Business of the Year (large) - Sponsored by Chattertons

Dynamics Cleaners

Golding Young & Mawer

Larkfleet Homes

Best New Start Up - Sponsored by Hegarty LLP Solicitors

The Little Lane Nursery

Opal and Pearl

Wright Care at Home

Business Innovation - Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council

The Catering Crew

Cell Regeneration

Charles & Dean

Best Social Enterprise - Sponsored by Larkfleet Group

Nene Valley Railway

Evergreen Care Trust

Active Melton & Rutland

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Opal and Pearl

Hatch Events

Nimble Media

Best Independent Retailer

Village Stores, Ryhall

The Wedding Room

Murano Silver

Employee/Team of the Year

Acorn Childcare Centre

The Yard

Wright Care at Home

Customer Care - Sponsored by Bluebird Care

Greensleaves Florist

Priory Veterinary Practice

Simmons Optometrists

Great Taste Award

The Catering Crew

The White Horse, Baston

Aloha Foods