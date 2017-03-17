Mid-Lent Fair ready to roll into Stamford

Fair rides will once again roll into town on Mothering Sunday ready for the annual Mid-Lent Fair to start in Stamford.

There will be fun, rides and attractions for all the family at the event, which starts on Monday, March 27, and runs until Saturday, April 1.

It includes more than 100 rides, stalls and food and drink outlets in Bath Row, Castle Dyke, Sheep Market, Red Lion Square and Broad Street.

It will start with an opening ceremony by the Mayor of Stamford John Dawson at 6pm on Monday, March 27, at the Waltzer ride located on the corner of Broad Street and Ironmonger Street.

Road closures for the fair in Stamford are:

Saturday, March 25: 5pm - Gooch’s Court car park

Saturday, March 25: 5.30pm onwards - Castle Dyke and Bath Row

Sunday, March 26: 8am – Castle Street and Sheep Market

Sunday, March 26: Midday - Red Lion Square, Red Lion Street, Crown Street, Broad Street, Newgates, Star Lane

All roads and car parks in Stamford will reopen at 6am on Sunday, April 2, when the fair moves on to Grantham.

Turn to page 22 for the golden ticket competitio, which means a child and friend or parent/guardian can go on rides for a day for free.

There will also be money-off vouchers for rides available from South Kesteven District Council’s offices in Stamford, Grantham, Bourne and Market Deeping for a great value day or evening out for children and adults alike.

Due to the Mid-Lent Fair in Stamford the civic waste collections at the Cattle Market will not take place on either Saturday, March 25, or Saturday, April 1.

They will resume on Saturday, April 8.