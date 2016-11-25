Morton mum Gosia is fundraising for inspirational quadriplegic man

A mother-of-two who was hurt when a car mounted a pavement and hit her has launched a fundraising campaign to help a man who inspired her recovery.

Gosia Wilkie, 49, was on a footpath that runs alongside High Street, Morton, with daughter Claudia when both were struck by a car.

Gosia took the brunt of the impact and suffered a serious shoulder injury during the incident in 2012. She has since undergone a number of operations.

A keen runner and fundraiser prior to the incident, Gosia was inspired to deal with her injury and get on her with her life by Alvin Matthews – a 46-year-old American who was left quadriplegic after falling off a roof.

Alvin was an accomplished athlete prior to his fall, having completed 20 marathons in a personal best time of three hours and 13 minutes.

Gosia said: “Seeing Alvin’s story online – his battle to overcome his injury and to try and get walking again with bionic legs was inspirational.

“I started communicating with him online and, in August, I went to California to visit him in hospital.

“I got close to his mother, Sarah Matthews. He’s an amazing person and I wanted to do something to help him.

“I think he was surprised that someone from another country, who did not previously know him personally, wanted to help. But I felt I had to. He’s been such an inspiration to me.”

In previous years, Gosia has raised thousands of pounds for Spinal Research after being inspired to do so by her late aunt Edna Kancir, from Peterborough, who was paralysed in a car accident.

She had to take a break following her own accident but now feels it is time to start helping others again.

Gosia first came into contact with Alvin when she was considering entering the gruelling North Pole Marathon.

Race director Richard Donovan knew him, as he had previously taken part, and Gosia began reading about his story.

Since his accident in April 2014, Alvin has regained some use of his arms through intensive physiotherapy and, in April of this year, he completed the Los Angeles Marathon.

Gosia is organising a fundraising sale at Morton Village Hall on Saturday, December 3, between 9am and 3pm.

A range of books, clothes, ornaments and more will be on sale, as will refreshments, and all are welcome. Gosia would be very grateful if anyone wanted to donate goods or to help her on the day.

She will also be selling goods at a table-top sale at Bourne Corn Exchange on Sunday, November 27 .

l If you would like to donate items, or can spare some time to help Gosia, email jonathan.sandall@jpress.co.uk and he will pass on your details.