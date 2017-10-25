Motor racing history on show

Have your say

A piece of motor racing history used by Graham Hill went on show to fans in its home town.

A steering wheel used by the driver, who clinched the F1 World Championship in 1962 and 1968, was in Bourne at the weekend.

It had been turned into the Graham Hill Steering Wheel Trophy and it was presented to Bourne Civic Society by the Owen Motoring Club.

The wheel was used by Graham Hill in 1963 while he drove a British Racing Motors (BRM) F1 car as defending World Champion.

It was handed over at Baldock’s Mill, in Bourne, and it will go on show in the town alongside other trophies won by BRM.

The trophy was given by the Owen Motoring Club to the winner of its Graham Hill Sprint run held at Curborough Sprint Course, at Litchfield, Staffordshire, each year.

There was also an exhibition on Saturday at the Corn Exchange, in Bourne, featuring a BRM P57 car dating from 1961-62.

There was also a series of photographs featuring the people who worked at BRM over the years, the cars and the factory.

The display attracted a lot of people who saw BRM cars racing and Formula One fans alike.

Eric Biggadike, a committee member with the BRM Association, said: “It went very well. We had a good stream of people of all ages through looking at the exhibition.

“The car attracted quite a lot of interest as well.

“It was a successful day and I think everyone enjoyed it.

“We need to keep alive people’s interest about BRM and what it achieved locally.”

The steering wheel trophy will go on show with the other trophies at Baldock’s Mill in a room dedicated to BRM.