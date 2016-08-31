Mowbeck drummer dreams of stardom after Reading and Leeds Festival performances

Bourne drummer Finn Mclean has spoken of his excitement at playing in front of thousands of music fans at the world-famous Reading and Leeds Festival.

Finn, 23, and fellow members of Lincolnshire-based four-piece band Mowbeck performed at Bramham Park, Leeds on Friday and Richfield Avenue, Reading on Sunday.

As reported in the Mercury, the band was one of 30 selected from 300 nominated by BBC DJs to perform on the BBC Introducing stage at each location.

Finn said: “I’m over the moon with how the sets went. They are definitely the two biggest gigs of my life so far and the reaction we got from the crowd was great.

“I think we had the biggest crowd on the BBC Introducing stage and completed a 30 minute set, squeezing in six songs, at each site.

“A lot of people who were walking past the stage stopped to watch and listen to us. We’ve had lots of great feedback and a great response on social media too.”

Finn said the performances have made Mowbeck even more determined to achieve stardom.

He added: “We’re going to use this experience to drive forward. Saying you’ve recently played at Reading and Leeds is a nice little line to lead in with trying to get gigs.”

Mowbeck is made up of Finn on the drums, singer Andy Thomas from Grantham, bassist Phil Clark and Lee Hamilton-Cooper on guitar.

Since leaving the University of Nottingham, where he studied chemistry, Finn has been working as a session drummer and music teacher. He currently lives with his parents Brian and Nicola in Beech Avenue, Bourne.