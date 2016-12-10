MP Hayes presents signal box painting to Spalding winner

An original watercolour painting of St James Deeping signal box now belongs to Richard Twyman of Spalding after a fundraising auction run by a Deepings campaign group.

Mr Twyman was presented with his prize, a painting by Peter Scott and framed by Black Cab Studio in Deeping St James, by South Holland and the Deepings MP, John Hayes.

The painting was the prize in an auction to raise funds towards the rebuilding of the signal box which was dismantled by Network Rail in October 2014.

Stuart Hall, chairman of the Save Our Signal Box Group which run the auction, said: “The painting was donated by The Little Layout Company, the model railway shop in Deeping St James.

“Throughout the summer months, it has been on display at various locations where viewers could put in sealed bids for it.

“The top bidder was Mr Twyman and his generous donation has been much appreciated by the Save Our Signal Box group and Mr Hayes, who presented the painting, an ardent supporter of the campaign to rebuild the signal box since its inception.”