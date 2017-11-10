Mum raises cash in aid of disease

A mum is raising awareness about a rare bowel condition which has caused her one-year-old son to spend most of his life in hospital.

Harvey Bricknell, of Baston Fen, has Hirschsprung’s disease which causes his bowels to become blocked.

The youngster was in and out of hospital after developing enterocolitis just a few weeks after he was born in February 2016.

The condition - an inflamation of the digestive tract - nearly killed him and he had to have part of his bowel removed.

Now Harvey, who is nearly two, is a happy and smiling baby even though he still suffers from the side effects.

Despite the scary first year of her youngest son’s life, his loving mum Amy has now turned her attentions to raising awareness.

Amy is holding a cake stall and raffle at Bourne Elsea Park Primary Academy’s Christmas fair on November 23 to raise not just awareness but also cash for Champs Appeal, a charity which supports sufferers of the condition and funds research into it.

A determined Amy, 28, said: “I just want people to be aware of this rare disease.

“The problem is nobody knows how rare this condition is.”

Hirschsprung’s disease causes faeces to become stuck in the bowels and mainly affects babies and young children.

As a result of the condition, some nerves that control bowel movement are missing, causing intestine blockages

Harvey, who lives with Amy, dad John, 32, and brothers, Logun, aged seven, and Ryley, five, developed enterocolitis because of Hirschsprung’s disease and had to undergo an ileostomy, where his small intestine was diverted through an opening in his tummy, and a bag was placed over the opening to collect his waste.

Harvey has since had several corrective procedures on his bowel and no longer has the bag fitted.

But he suffers daily side effects of Hirschsprung’s disease such as constipation and stomach pain.

But despite his condition Harvey, who attends Busy Bees Pre-School and Day Nursery in Bourne, is still upbeat.

“People always say how is he always smiling. If it was me I would be sitting there suffering but he is grinning and smiling,” Amy said.

The raffle at the Christmas fair will included prizes from businesses in the area such as stove shop DT Stoves in Market Deeping where Amy works and the Sugar Mill pub in Bourne.

The Christmas fair takes place between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at the school in Sandown Drive, which Harvey’s brothers both attend.