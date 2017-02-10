Mum takes on supermarket over trolley safety concerns

A mum-of-two whose young son narrowly escaped injurywhen a supermarket trolley toppled over said she is delighted to hear safety improvements are planned.

Tree Gillions, 30, was loading shopping into the boot of her car at the Aldi store in Oakham when the trolley in which son Milo, 2, was sitting rolled down a kerb and began to topple over.

Fortunately, Tree managed to grab the trolley before it hit the ground and Milo was not injured.

The self-employed personal assistant contacted Aldi on Facebook this week and asked for brakes and child seatbelts to be fitted to its trolleys.

She was disappointed to be told no action would be taken – however, the Mercury has since learned that seatbelts will be added to child seats on all Aldi trolleys next month.

Tree said: “A lot of supermarket trolleys have brakes to lock their wheels when required and a strap to stop children falling out of the fold-down seats. But those at Aldi do not currently have either.

“I was unloading my shopping with the trolley resting against the front of my car. Milo was in the trolley seat and my daughter Willow was by my side.

“As I lifted one large bag out and carried it towards the boot, the trolley started to move and the wheels dropped off the edge of the pavement and it tipped.

“Fortunately I caught it, but it could have been a lot worse.

“Milo could have hit the ground, or the trolley could have rolled into the path of another vehicle.”

Tree contacted Aldi on Facebook to express concerns about the trolleys, but was disappointed to be told “currently, there are no plans to implement child seat belts or brakes in our trolleys”.

She added: “Shopping with young children can be difficult. There’s a lot to do. I’ve only got one pair of hands – I’m not superhuman. Brakes and seatbelt would make it a lot safer.”

Tree – who lives Main Street, Ridlington, with husband Steve, plus Milo and Willow, 3 – suffers from cerebral palsy, which affects the left side of her body.

During her visit to Aldi she was parked in a disabled bay, which she is entitled to use as a Blue Badge holder.

She added: “The car park itself is on an incline. Even for those who don’t have children, it seems a bad idea having trolleys with no brakes.”

The Mercury contacted Aldi for comment and was told that seat belts will be fitted to all trolleys in March.

A spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers is our number one priority and all of our trolleys comply with relevant legislation.

“We are currently introducing safety straps to trolleys across our stores following a successful trial in selected stores last year.”

Aldi has no current plans to fit brakes to its trolleys.