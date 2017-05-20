Mum thanks passers-by after crash

A mum who escaped serious injury after her car’s tyre blew out and the vehicle rolled onto its roof has thanked passers-by and emergency services which came to her aid.

Sam Harvey, 44, of Burley-on-the-Hill, was travelling to Market Deeping with her son, Will, 12, along Ryhall Road near Great Casterton at about 5.25pm on Wednesday when the shocking incident happened.

Sam Harvey getting cut free from her car by firefighters. Submitted.

The tyre of her Volkswagen Polo exploded as she rounded a left-hand bend near Casterton College Rutland, sending the car into a roll, before it ended up on its roof on a grass verge.

Amazingly, Sam walked away from the horrific incident with just cuts and bruises, while Will suffered a bruise to his stomach.

As Sam and Catmose College student, Will sat dazed in the vehicle, several passers-by rushed to their aid and kept them calm by talking to them before the emergency services arrived.

Sam said those that stopped to help made the situation less stressful for her son and she wanted to thank them as she was not able to get their contact details at the time.

She said: “Thank you so much for stopping and keeping my son calm. They were just really lovely chatting away to him. There was a lady and another gentlemen and another lady with bright coloured hair.”

Sam said that she wanted to thank the firefighters, police officers and ambulance crew that attended the incident.

“Everyone was there really quickly. The police were amazing.

“I was just kind of sat there cracking jokes with firefighters, it was quite surreal.”

Sam, who works as a participation officer for Leicestershire County Council, said that she was travelling at about 40mph or 45mph when the incident happened.

“The tyre just blew off on the corner, then the car just took off a bit,” she said.

“It happened so quickly - I saw a hedge coming at me. It was all really fast.

Firefighters from Stamford and Oakham feared Sam and Will had suffered serious injuries when they arrived at the scene so they made the decision to cut the roof from the vehicle so they could be removed.

They were then taken to Peterborough City Hospital by an ambulance crew.

The pair, who were travelling to Market Deeping so Sam could buy Will a Fitbit watch from her friend at the time of the incident, were released from hospital at about 10pm the same evening.

Despite the shocking ordeal, Sam has not been put off driving.

She said: “It is just one of those things that happens - we walked away and it is all fine,” she said.

While the pair may have walked away from the crash almost uninjured, Sam’s car is written-off.