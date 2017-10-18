Museum unveils new rail exhibits

Have your say

Visitors to a living museum on iron ore workings discovered new exhibits paid for with a £2,000 grant.

Rocks by Rail: The Living Ironstone Museum Cottesmore held its annual open day.

The event on Sunday allowed staff to show off some of the work carried out at the museum over the last year.

This year people could also see models and exhibits about the mining of iron ore, which were paid for by a £2,000 grant from the Central England Co-op Society.

Visitors could also enjoy a ride along a railway line at the museum.

David Atkinson, a museum trustee, said: “We had about 400 visitors.

“We had a very successful day.”