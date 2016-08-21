Music, beer and real ale at Peterborough Beer Festival

The Peterborough and District Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale presents five days of beer, cider, perry, wine, bottled beers, live music and great food in the heart of Peterborough.

Peterborough Beer Festival returns to the Embankment on Tuesday, next week (August 23) and runs until Saturday (August 27).

There will be live music all week and entry prices will vary from £2 to £6, depending on the day and time.

More than 400 draught real ales will be on sale and around 60 varieties of cider and perry.

There will also be a wide selection of foods available.

Visit the website for more details.