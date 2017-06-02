Musical feast at Castle Bytham’s Midsummer Festival

The final line-up of bands and performers has been announced for this year’s Midsummer Festival in Castle Bytham and it promises to be an even bigger and better musical and artistic feast than ever before.

There will be music to appeal to all tastes – rock, pop, classical, choral, folk, blues, country, Latin funk, big band, indie, and a cappella at the festival, which runs on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18. Altogether more than 20 acts over two days, and all for free.

Throughout the festival, these local bands and solo artistes will be playing on two stages - the main Marquee Stage and the Green (Acoustic) Stage, both of which are on St Martin’s Meadow, accessed from the centre of the village or from the car park off Station Road.

On Saturday, June 17, from 1.30pm to 10.30pm, Rutland Radio will be compering an ‘introducing’ slot for an up-and-coming young Stamford starlet – Chloe Lorentzen.

Following that, on the Marquee Stage, there will be a number of bands to get feet tapping and heads shaking - Los Cahones, the Will Purdue Band, Jon Rogers’ Linesmen, Uninvited Guests, and the evening headliners: local favourites The Tin Pigeons.

On the Green Stage there will be the wistful and emotive sounds of Pembroke Tenneson, Diamond Dac and Cap Gordy, CJ Hatt, David Lacey, and Oakleas Rise.

On Sunday, June 18, from 10am to 5pm, on the Marquee Stage, the entertainment will start with performances by children from Bythams School and the Swinstead Dance Academy. Returning to the festival for two lunchtime slots, there will be the renowned Rutland Big Band.

Later in the day the Ruby Doos and Flash will complete the line up – ending the festivities with a bang.

On the Green Stage there will be a more classical feel with singer/songwriter Sophie Hurst and classically trained guitarist Harry Carter.

Outside of St Martin’s Meadow, in the village hall and the two pubs – the Castle Inn and the Fox and Hounds – the Lincolnshire Poachers, an a cappella quartet, will be giving voice.

In keeping with the Medieval theme of the Festival weekend, Tourdion will be playing at various locations in the village, alongside historical theatrical performers.

Meanwhile, in St James’ Church, local choir the Village Voices will be singing their interpretations of songs and music of the Middle Ages.

At about 3.30pm on the Sunday all these entertainers will lead a grand parade through the village streets to conclude the festival.

In addition to the music, there will be a beer festival together with a range of food , stalls, games, a duck race and a dog show.

Find out more at www.midsummerfestival.co.uk