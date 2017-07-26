Musical Richard is inspirational

A school teacher says it’s a huge honour to be named Inspirational Music Leader 2017.

Richard Gombault, a Year 5 teacher at Linchfield Community Primary School in Market Deeping, was thrilled to receive the accolade recently at the Lincolnshire Music and Arts Education Hub Awards.

The hub, which was established in 2012, works towards providing the best possible music education across the county and the awards were launched in 2015 to celebrate outstanding achievements.

Unbeknown to Richard, his colleague Rachel Vidler, also a Year 5 teacher at the school put him forward for the award.

Richard, who previously toured the world as part of punk band Midget, said: “Finding out that I’d been nominated for the award and had made the shortlist was such a thrill. I know my friends and colleagues at school value the work I do in the music arena, but it was a wonderful feeling also to be recognised from further afield.

“I couldn’t quite believe it when my name was called out - it’s a moment I will never forget and I’m so grateful to all the people who made it possible.”

He said he was privileged to be able to share his passion for music with all the children at the school.

In her nomination, Rachel said: “Music, in today’s state of education, is often something that gets overlooked, but this is certainly not the case in our school. Richard engages every child, giving them the channel to build both confidence and a love of music.”

She added that Richard runs singing assemblies, the school choir and a rock band, as well as leading the children in putting together their own charity CD which charted at number 4 in the Children’s Charts, finishing: “He gives the children the power to grow threough music.”