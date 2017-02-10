Musical safari draws big crowds to Uppingham

Uppingham’s Winter Musical Safari has been hailed as a success after entertaining crowds of people of all ages.

The event, held for the first time on Saturday, was the brainchild of High Sheriff of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness and was intended to bring some fun to the town at another otherwise quiet time of year.

Sophie Hurst sings soprano in the parish church

There were performances at locations across the town from musicians, singers, dancers, bell ringers, acrobats and the Military Wives Choir.

Dr Furness said it was an event she hoped would continue in years to come.

She said: “It was an amazing and the town hall, in particular, was heaving with people all day.

“We were very lucky with the weather. There were performers across the town centre and shops, pubs and restaurants were open and ready to welcome lots of customers.

Uppingham Jazz and Soul Band perform at The Falcon Hotel

“I was particularly pleased to see that we had a wide range of ages represented in the crowds – from young children through to the elderly.

“Uppingham is a delightful town and, given the popularity of this event, it could be a very good idea to repeat it.”

Proceeds from the event will be split between the High Sheriff’s three chosen charities: Warning Zone, which teaches children about the dangers of modern life; Hope Against Cancer, which provides funding for cancer research in Leicester’s hospitals; and For Rutland, which funds two expert advisors at the Rutland Citizens Advice Bureau, in Oakham, who help those diagnosed with serious long-term illnesses.