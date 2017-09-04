New chairman for Reserve Forces and Cadets Association

A group that supports and promotes the Armed Forces and military themed cadets in Lincolnshire has a new chairman at the helm.

Lt Col Rtd Nick Foster, a former member of the Royal Artillery, has taken up the position as the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadet Association’s county chairman for Lincolnshire.

County committees include representatives from local businesses, the education sector and each of the Reserve Forces and cadet organisations. Their aim is to promote working together to ensure the best needs of the forces and cadets in Lincolnshire are met.

Nick will host his first meeting as chairman in October after taking over from outgoing chairman Lt Col Rtd Ron Gatepain.

During his distinguished, 35-year, military career, the Falklands veteran has worked with all three services on various joint operations and worked extensively in Lincolnshire at the Ground Based Air Defence (Rapier) Regiment at Kirton in Lindsey, as a staff officer with 54 Infantry Brigade at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham and finally on the staff of the Air Warfare Centre at RAF Waddington.

Since 2008 he has worked for the aerospace company Boeing and lives with wife Beth on the family farm in Collingham.

Nick said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be taking up this important position. I’ve seen first-hand how much the Reserve Forces and cadets in Lincolnshire have to offer and I look forward to working with the committee to ensure they receive the best support possible in my time as chairman.”