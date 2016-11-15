New community centre opens

Learning in Wittering took a step forward with the opening of a refurbished Community Learning Centre Plus.

Located in St George’s Road, the centre has recently been refurbished thanks to a major grant from the Armed Forces Covenant. The building has been tastefully decorated and has a comfortably furnished meeting room and spacious classroom.

It was officially opened on Wednesday last week by mayor of Peterborough David Sanders and is open to residents from the village and surrounding communities.

Basic literacy and numeracy are some of the first courses on offer. Other courses will include CV writing, the safe use of social media and introductory IT skills. No computers will be kept in the building.

Sqn Ldr Mark Hassall is in charge of training and development at RAF Wittering.

He said: “The building is a perfect venue for meetings and courses. We’re hoping members of the local communities will tell us what courses they’d like to see so we can get this new facility just right.”

Wherever possible, courses will be free of charge and provided by nearby schools and colleges under their local assistance budgets.

In addition to the Mayor of Peterborough, the event was attended by Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth who is Officer Commanding Support Wing at Royal Air Force Wittering.

Wing Commander Ainsworth said: “Learning can make such a positive difference to your life and this new centre is just the right place.”

To find out more about the centre e-mail WIT-GMBSptCLCPlus@mod.uk.