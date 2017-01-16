New covered seating area opens in Thurlby

SKDC ward member Cllr Barry Dobson and members of Lawrance Park Community Association next to the covered seating area

Lawrance Park Recreation Ground and Community Association in Thurlby applied to the scheme for the covered facility which has now enjoyed months of use by villagers.

Dozens of local sports club members use the facility that is adjacent to the village’s playing fields to watch games during poor weather.

It is also used as a meeting point for events and outdoor activities, by pet owners and their dogs, those taking a stroll around the playing fields or enjoying it as some shade from the sun in the summer months.

South Kesteven District Council’s leader and executive member for growth Bob Adams (Con) said: “It’s great to see that the facility has already been used by so many people in Thurlby and the surrounding area.

“When the fund was set up, successful grants have had to demonstrate how they would have a wider community benefit and this is an excellent example of a project that has done exactly that.

“I commend the group’s foresight to recognise, apply for and install a facility that so many people can enjoy benefit from.”

Community Association member John Spooner added: “It’s very popular and used by the young through to the old and we’ve had some great feedback since it’s opened.

“It really is a benefit to the village and an asset to the community that all ages are enjoying and we thank the Community Fund for agreeing to the grant.

“Local people suggested it would be good to have somewhere people could spend a few minutes or half an hour to enjoy their time when out on the field with some cover so that it could be enjoyed in all weathers.”

The Mercury has previously reported how Billingborough has also benefited from the community fund with its new play area.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the Community Fund on behalf of the council.

Applications are judged on criteria that seek to support community projects or events that demonstrate wide community benefit.

Groups or individuals can find out more and apply for grants by downloading an application form by visiting www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk