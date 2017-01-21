New football academy will offer practical training and study in Oakham

One Touch Football Soccer School is launching a new academy for 16 to 18-year-olds, based at Oakham United Football Club.

An open trial will be held on Friday, February 17, between midday and 3pm.

Those selected for the two-year course will spend 15 hours a week playing football and 20 hours a week studying for a BTEC qualification.

Players will play competitive fixtures in the British College League and will also have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in fixtures against professional clubs.

One Touch Football Soccer School head coach Glenn Vaughan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and not to be missed if you love football and want to further your education.”

The course is not just aimed at keen footballers, but also those who want to develop coaching skills.

For more information, visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk/16+academy.html or call 07880 703784.