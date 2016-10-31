New guide promotes Rutland in Autumn and Winter

Discover Rutland has launched a brand new visitor guide to attract more people to the county throughout Autumn and Winter.

The Discover Rutland tourism committee produces an annual visitor guide for Rutland and has this year chosen to publish a second edition that focuses on the months from October to March, due to the high demand for seasonal information.

It is thought Rutland is the only UK destination to offer seasonally relevant information through a bi-annual visitor guide, giving it a unique advantage in the winter break market. The latest guide includes articles and information, which will interest local residents, as well as visiting tourists, with features such as ‘Oakham’s Medieval Past’, ‘Dining, Drinks and Drama’ and ‘The Good Life: Home grown in Rutland’.

About 13,000 copies of the guide are now available for free and can be found at local venues throughout the county, including Rutland County Museum and Uppingham Sports and Books.

Portfolio holder for tourism Oliver Hemsley (Con) said: “Many people assume that popular UK destinations like Rutland wind down when the weather starts getting colder and that not much happens during the winter months.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth, which is why the Discover Rutland guide has evolved into a bi-annual publication. The spring-summer guide was very well received earlier this year and we’re sure the autumn-winter guide will prove just as popular.”

Discover Rutland have worked with Nimble Media, a Rutland-based creative media company, to produce the guide. Find out more and view the new guide at: www.discover-rutland.co.uk