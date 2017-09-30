New head at school has big ambitions

The new headteacher at Market Deeping Community Primary School has ambitious plans.

Mark Ratchford took over as headteacher at the primary school at the beginning of this term, following the retirement of Nigel Manders-Jones after 16 years of service there.

The governors said they were pleased to appoint Mr Ratchford, an experienced headteacher, to see the school through its next stage of development.

Market Deeping Community Primary School has been identified as the growth school to cater for planned building work taking place in the town. The school previously had space for two classes per year group but over time numbers fell and the site has seen the incorporation of The Children’s Centre and Madcaps Out Of School Club. There are plans for a new school hall and an additional classroom which will be completed by September 2018.

Mr Ratchford said: “Market Deeping Community Primary School is well placed to cater for expansion in the town. We have excellent teachers and consistently high academic results over the past few years.

“I am looking forward to building capacity to ensure we develop on these strengths as well as widening opportunities for pupils.

“I believe sport, music and community spirit to be as important as academic attainment.

“Every child, and person working with our children, should be challenged to become resilient, self-reflecting learners. We are a ‘community’ primary school and that should be at the heart of all we do.”

Mr Ratchford has been teaching for more than 20 years, including nine years as a headteacher in schools in Northamptonshire and Peterborough. He has recently moved to Market Deeping and looks forward to making close links with the community and other schools in the area.

Chairman of governors Sue Bryars said: “Mark Ratchford is an experienced head who has already made an impact; he knew almost every child’s name by the end of the first week!

“ We look forward with confidence to the continued development of the school under his leadership. As the school expands we will be looking to recruit new staff to work with our happy team and continue to support and offer challenge to the children.”