New head Louise is keen to show Edith Weston Academy is now good

The new head at Edith Weston Academy says she is determined to continue the work of her predecessor and prove the school is now good.

Louise Pettman took on the role of head of school at the village primary in January and is already relishing the challenges it has presented.

Mrs Pettman had spent her entire teaching career at Longthorpe Primary School in Peterborough, where she gained experience teaching all ages of children and in the senior leadership team, before decided that after 14 years, it was time for a new challenge.

And Edith Weston Academy is proving just that. At its last Ofsted inspection, before it became an academy, it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ but with inspectors due to visit again any time, Mrs Pettman is confident it is now a good school.

She said: “Internal assessments have proved it is a good school and our early years provision is outstanding.

“This school is a really exciting opportunity for me - I feel I can make a difference. There is a fantastic team here and everyone works closely together - and of course, everyone works towards the same goals but I can perhaps see things in a different way.”

Her predecessor Jo Appleton left at the end of last year for personal reasons and Mrs Pettman said it was down to her hard work - and that of the governors and staff - that the school was now in such a good position.

The school is now run as a multi-academy trust, alongside Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham and South Witham Academy and Mrs Pettman has been grateful for the support of executive headteacher Sharon Milner who she sees regularly.

She has also been welcomed by parents and says her door is open any time to discuss any issues. She also aims to teach classes regularly so she can also get to know the pupils.

Mrs Pettman said: “I really like the family friendly atmosphere here - everything feels very positive and although I’ve only been here a month, I feel very settled.”

Edith Weston Academy has 83 children currently on roll, but it is also oversubscribed in its Little Ospreys Nursery, which caters for children aged two and three.

As well as caring for the pupils, Mrs Pettman is also keen to boost the school’s links with the community. Its pool is open for mum and toddler swimming sessions and it is available to hire for parties, as well as the school hall, and there is also a community room.

It has also recently started running free fitness classes, in conjunction with Finding Fitness, which run from 2.15pm to 3.15pm every Thursday - aimed at adults of all ages and fitness levels.

To find out, call the school’s administrator Kate Knowles on 01780 720025.