New licensee found for Uppingham’s The Royal Oak pub

Plans to get The Royal Oak pub in Uppingham listed as an asset of community value have been put on hold after a new licensee was found.

The town council had been due to discuss a motion on the subject from Councillor David Casewell at a meeting on Wednesday.

But the motion was withdrawn after the town council received information that a licence application had been made to Rutland County Council by a new occupant of the premises.

Town clerk Neil Wedge said: “We understand that some local residents have met with the new occupier and will again meet shortly to find out more about the new venture.”