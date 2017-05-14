New mayor vows to improve town

New mayor vows to improve Stamford

Coun Tony Story, 79, has become the new mayor of Stamford.

He has sat on the council as an Independent for six years.

He took up the role last week in a ceremony at the town hall.

Coun Story said: “It means a great deal to me to be mayor as a local man.

“I was born here and schooled here and I worked here for quite a long time.

“I am looking forward to completing the projects that we have started in town and which we are still working on.

“We have completed quite a lot but more needs to be done to bring Stamford up to 2017 standard.

“I like Stamford and I want to do my best to make it a good town.

“I am looking forward to meeting some old friends and to making some new ones.”

The mayor spent many years in the RAF and later ran a photographic shop in the town.

He then spent several years as a lecturer at Peterborough Regional College.

His wife Sue Story will be the mayoress for the coming year.

The duo expect to attend around 250 functions as mayor and mayoress throughout their time in the roles.

They were joined by fellow councillors at the town hall for the ceremony.

Stamford’s new poet laureate Emma Cuddeford read out a poem about the new mayor which she had penned.

Coun Max Sawyer was named as the deputy mayor for the next year.

He said: “I feel pleased and honoured to be selected.

“We have got quite a lot planned that we want to see through.

“It’s going to be a very busy year.”

The Independent councillor also praised the incoming mayor.

He said: “I think that he will do a very good job.

“I know he is a dedicated councillor with the ability to engage and he is committed to Stamford.”

Coun John Dawson, last year’s mayor, was also at the ceremony to swear in Coun Story.

The Independent councillor said: “Tony is a very hard working person.

“I think he will make a good job of the role.”

On his own year in office he said: “It’s been a very good year and I did such a lot.

“I think it’s been a very successful year.”