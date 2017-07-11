New priest inducted at packed ceremony

A priest was welcomed into her new role at a packed out induction ceremony.

The reverend Carolyn Bailey has replaced Janet Beadle as the priest who is responsible for St Firmins Church in Thurlby, St John the Baptist Church in Baston and St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Langtoft.

The ceremony took place at St Firmins Church on Tuesday, July 4 and was attended by 250 parishioners.

It was conducted by Nicholas Chamberlain, the Bishop of Grantham and The ven dr Justine Allain Chapman, the archdeacon of Boston.

Carolyn’s former role was as an associate minister in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire.

But Carolyn (pictured) has strong ties to the Lincolnshire area as she was born in Gainsborough and previously lived in Lincoln.

She said: “It is really exciting because I am a local girl. It is really a feeling of coming home.”