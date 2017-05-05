New Stamford Poet Laureate Emma takes on role

A mother who penned a poem about her young daughter has been named as Stamford’s new Poet Laureate.

Emma Cuddeford, 25, has taken on the role for the coming year.

Judges in the competition to pick the new laureate judged her poem The Day My Daughter Becomes A Woman the best.

Emma, of Carisbrooke Grove, Stamford, wrote the poem about her daughter Liberty Pridmore, 18-months.

She said: “I have enjoyed poetry all of my life.

“I wrote it as a teenager to vent my feelings and as a form of therapy.

“I never shared it with anyone.

“Then when I got older and I was pregnant with my daughter I re-found my love for poetry.”

To win she submitted her poem in March and then had to perform it in front of judges at a finals night.

Emma, who lives with partner Adam Pridmore, said: “I thought if I don’t do it now then I never will.

“Adam said that my poetry was really good and that I should believe in myself more.

“I knew I would write this poem from the heart.

“Yet I was competely surprised to win as the people I was up against were very good.

“It was lovely to win and it’s a complete honour.

“I am massively looking forward to the next year and I wiill take it very seriously.”

She will hold the role for a year and takes over from Camilla McLean.

She performed at the inauguration ceremony for Stamford’s new mayor, Coun Tony Story, at the town hall yesterday.